media release: Come to Giant Jones for a silent movie screening of Russian auteur Sergei Eisenstein's first full-length feature, Strike!

Set just before the 1905 Bolshevik Revolution, depicts a workers' strike against their oppressive factory bosses. When a worker is accused of stealing a piece of machinery, he commits suicide, and his fellow employees revolt against the Czarist regime controlling the factory. As the strike drags on and government officials grow more desperate to end it, their methods of dealing with the rebellious workers become grislier.

This screening will be accompanied by live music from Madison's own Wonderporium!

Wonderporium is an ensemble specializing in improvised music. Based in Madison, the trio combines acoustic instruments, synthesized sound, and live effects processing to craft dynamic large-scale sonic environments. Their fully improvised performances are marked by a distinctive blend of eclectic contrasts and cinematic depth, offering an ever-evolving auditory experience.

Tickets ($15) are available now for this one of a kind movie experience.

You are welcome to bring in your own food, or you can order from our neighbors at The Deliciouser (until 9pm).

Movie starts at 8pm! (Our tasting room is open at 3pm.)

Tickets available now or day of:

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