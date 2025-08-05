Strings to Roam

Lake Marion Park, Mazomanie 10448 County Highway KP, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

media release: LAKE MARION CONCERT SERIES

Hosted by: The Mazomanie Music Conservancy

Concerts start at 6 pm.

August 5 - Strings To Roam- Bluegrass

August 12-Tate & the 008 Blues Band

August 19-The Few+The Many-New Age

August 26 - Wrenclaw - Folk Rock

Food will be sold by the Vessel Cafe. The MMC will be selling soda, water, and beer (Lake Louie on tap).

Bring your lawn chairs, insect repellent and get ready for a memorable concert series!

Info

Lake Marion Park, Mazomanie 10448 County Highway KP, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
Music
Google Calendar - Strings to Roam - 2025-08-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Strings to Roam - 2025-08-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Strings to Roam - 2025-08-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Strings to Roam - 2025-08-05 18:00:00 ical