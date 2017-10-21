Strip & Scare

press release: A Spooky Burlesque Event This popular Halloween themed burlesque show is BACK!!! This time with extra strips and scares!!!

Audience members can expect laughs, gore, blood and absurdity from some of the city's favorite larger than life performers.

Melani Khandroma, (Madison) is the mystery that lurks around the corner. Her dynamic make-up designs along with her skills as a strip tease artist always amaze audience members. She is certainly one of Madison brightest burlesque stars.

Baby Bear, (Madison) there has never been a better show designed for this creature of absurdity. His long and ridiculous career has earned him the glorious title of "The Unbookable Baby Bear" for his obsessive need to push the boundaries of stage performance. Often bringing acts with both high energies and extreme messes. Be sure to bring a rain jacket, because not even we know what to expect from him.

Raven McCaw, (Milwaukee) one of Madison's favorite guest performers. She brings an air of expertise that nearly no other Wisconsin Performer can match. Her bland of edginess and beauty has been featured at both years of the Wisconsin Burlesque Festival.

Vee Valentine, (Milwaukee) is one of the original members of the Brew City Bombshells, and currently is still an active member. She is wickedly talented and combines both classic burlesque tropes with a Wisconsin live performance flavor that always has the audience asking for more.

Florence of a'Labia, (Chicago) quickly become a favorite of Madison burlesque fans after the Burlesque Festival in April. Florence combines comedy and the classic art of tease like no one else around. Often makes audiences wet themselves from laughter, but for this show Baby Bear will be sure to do that for you (Reminder, bring a darn rain coat).

Tilda Titillation, (Chicago) has been on our stage so often this year that we nearly forgot she is from Chicago!!! But don't you fear, this larger than life character never ceases to make every single performance fresh and exciting.

To stay true to the theme of the show we have hired an emcee whose stage presence is as cold as a corpse in a morgue. This master of cheese and ambassador of burlesque is sure to make you scream "no more, no more!" Forget what you've heard about the full moon, it's Mercury you need to watch out for. Ladies and gentlemen, our host, Mercury Stardust, (Madison).

****NOTE: THIS SHOW WILL CONTAIN LARGE MESSES, AND WE ADVISE AUDIENCE MEMBERS COME IN CLOTHING THEY ARE OKAY WITH GETTING DIRTY AND RAIN COATS******

DATE & Time: Oct. 21, 9pm to 11pm, FIVE Nightclub, 5 Applegate Ct.

$10 , $20 after October 1

Our website is:

https://www. wisconsinburlesqueassociation. com/