media release: Strive for $5 Rally on Monday, May 9, 4:30 p.m., Wright Middle School.

As part of our Cost of Living and Handbook campaigns, members at Wright Middle School have organized a Rally supporting Educational Assistants.

Hear from school support staff and call on MMSD to take action! Attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering and be prepared to social distance during the event.

4:30 p.m. - Activists will walk the sidewalk of Fish Hatchery Road to raise public awareness

5:00 p.m. - Attendees will gather near the overhang/front entrance of the school to hear from five speakers.

5:30 p.m. - Conclusion of the event

Speakers:

Andrea Missureli, MTI Vice President and Emcee

Judy Ferwerda, President, Education Support Employees Association, ESEA-MTI

Jen Ruchti, Special Education Assistant

Sonia Fowler, Behavior Education Assistant

Dean Jones, Special Education Assistant

Michele Ritt, Cross Categorical Teacher

We are asking MMSD to: