Strive for $5
Wright Middle School 1717 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Strive for $5 Rally on Monday, May 9, 4:30 p.m., Wright Middle School.
As part of our Cost of Living and Handbook campaigns, members at Wright Middle School have organized a Rally supporting Educational Assistants.
Hear from school support staff and call on MMSD to take action! Attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering and be prepared to social distance during the event.
4:30 p.m. - Activists will walk the sidewalk of Fish Hatchery Road to raise public awareness
5:00 p.m. - Attendees will gather near the overhang/front entrance of the school to hear from five speakers.
5:30 p.m. - Conclusion of the event
Speakers:
Andrea Missureli, MTI Vice President and Emcee
Judy Ferwerda, President, Education Support Employees Association, ESEA-MTI
Jen Ruchti, Special Education Assistant
Sonia Fowler, Behavior Education Assistant
Dean Jones, Special Education Assistant
Michele Ritt, Cross Categorical Teacher
We are asking MMSD to:
- Budget for the 4.7% COLA in the base wage increase
- Include annual salaries with step increases on teacher contracts
- Provide a $5 increase to all Educational Assistant and Security Assistant salary schedules
- Increase substitute pay rates to keep pace with the teachers salary schedule