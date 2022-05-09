Strive for $5

media release: Strive for $5 Rally on Monday, May 9, 4:30 p.m., Wright Middle School.

As part of our Cost of Living and Handbook campaigns, members at Wright Middle School have organized a Rally supporting Educational Assistants.

Hear from school support staff and call on MMSD to take action! Attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering and be prepared to social distance during the event.

4:30 p.m. - Activists will walk the sidewalk of Fish Hatchery Road to raise public awareness 

5:00 p.m. - Attendees will gather near the overhang/front entrance of the school to hear from five speakers. 

5:30 p.m. - Conclusion of the event 

Speakers:

Andrea Missureli, MTI Vice President and Emcee

Judy Ferwerda, President, Education Support Employees Association, ESEA-MTI

Jen Ruchti, Special Education Assistant

Sonia Fowler, Behavior Education Assistant

Dean Jones, Special Education Assistant

Michele Ritt, Cross Categorical Teacher

We are asking MMSD to: 

  • Budget for the 4.7% COLA in the base wage increase
  • Include annual salaries with step increases on teacher contracts
  • Provide a $5 increase to all Educational Assistant and Security Assistant salary schedules
  • Increase substitute pay rates to keep pace with the teachers salary schedule 

