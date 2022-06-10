media release: The Madison Jazz Festival kicks off with Strollin’ Capitol East. Now in its 9th year, the Strollin’ series presents five hours of continuous and stylistically diverse live jazz in multiple outdoor and indoor venues in the rapidly growing Capitol East neighborhood. This popular “jazz stroll” features staggered performances that make it easy for attendees to stroll from venue to venue and sample many different bands and musical styles. This will be the 18th Strollin’ event since the series was founded by the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, which merged with Arts + Literature Laboratory. Numerous bands with styles representing the many facets of jazz will appear throughout the night in various locations along E. Washington Ave. and Livingston Street. Free.