press release: The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium’s Strollin’ series is returning to downtown Middleton on Friday evening, September 6th, 2019. This jazz mini-fest will feature performances by 15 bands presenting five hours of continuous and stylistically diverse live music at eight indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Middleton. Now in its sixth year, this popular “jazz stroll” series features a staggered performance schedule that makes it easy for attendees to stroll from venue to venue and sample many different musical styles.

Strollin Middleton Jazz Festival

Friday, Sept 6th

jazzinmadison.org

BMO Harris Bank Student Stage 5-7pm 7447 University Ave @ Parmenter St

Middleton Senior Center 7448 Hubbard Ave

5pm Middleton Jazz

6:30pm All That Jazz

Middleton Public Library 7425 Hubbard Ave

6pm John Becker Quartet, featuring Laurie Lang, Jim Huwe and Jon Vriesacker

7pm Ray Rideout Quartet

8pm Mrs. Fun

Downtown Middleton Plaza Hubbard Ave @ Aurora St.

6pm Wilder Deitz

7:30pm Donna Woodall Group

9pm Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Quintet

Villa Dolce 1828 Parmenter St

6:30pm Two Jackets

Louisianne’s 7464 Hubbard Ave

6:30pm Johnny Chimes

National Mustard Museum 7477 Hubbard Ave

7pm Lesser Lakes

Barriques 1901 Cayuga St.

7pm Lynette Marguiles and Jane Reynolds

8pm Mal O Dua

The 2019 edition of Strollin’ Middleton is the 15th “jazz stroll” produced by the Consortium in a series that began five years ago at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s Near East Side. The series has been warmly embraced by each of its host communities where over 1,000 happy music fans attended last September’s Strollin’ event.

Once again, The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium has booked an intriguing mix of bands showcasing the wide range of instrumental and vocal jazz styles regularly available to Dane County audiences, including our community’s outstanding professional musicians as well as incredible student ensembles from Middleton High School.

From the modern sounds of the electro jazz duo Mrs. Fun to the hard-bop swing of the Ray Rideout Quartet, From the warm vocal jazz of Donna Woodall to the danceable rhythms Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Quintet, From the plucky strings of Mal O Dua to the contemporary approach of Lesser Lakes, there’s sure to be something for every musical taste.

Strollin’ Middleton is made possible by the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, Middleton Chamber, Middleton Center, T. Wall Enterprises, Madison Community Foundation, Dane Arts, Longtable, Isthmus, Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Arts + Literature Laboratory and WORT 89.9FM, with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.