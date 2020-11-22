ONLINE: Harmonious Wail

× Expand Nick Berard Harmonious Wail (left to right): Sims Delaney-Potthoff, Jeffo Weiss, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff.

press release: During this unusual year, we’ve pivoted from our usual Strollin’ format of live concerts sprinkled throughout downtown Middleton to a winter series of streaming concerts recorded exclusively in Middleton. This streaming “mini-jazz fest” features seven concerts by local jazz musicians recorded at four sponsoring Strollin’ venues. Now in its seventh year, this will truly be one of the most unique presentations Strollin’ fans will see. Thanks to the unwavering support and enthusiasm from both the city of Middleton and its businesses, we are proud to present this opportunity for musicians to safely share their work with jazz fans during the pandemic by streaming live performances recorded in Middleton via Facebook and YouTube.

The 2020 edition of Strollin’ Middleton is the 16th “jazz stroll” produced in a series that began six years ago at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s Near East Side. The series has been warmly embraced by each of its host communities where over 1,000 happy music fans attended last year’s Strollin’ events. With COVID-19 in our midst, we are inviting jazz fans to enjoy an intriguing mix of bands from the comfort of their homes. The series showcases the wide range of instrumental and vocal jazz styles performed by some of Dane County’s finest jazz artists, including our community’s outstanding professional musicians, as well as incredible student ensembles from Middleton and Madison West High Schools. From the acoustic swing of Harmonious Wail, to the exciting work of our young jazz performers, from the nimble solo piano sounds of Jim Erickson to the elegant vocal and bass interplay of Sam Olsen and Kelsey Wallner, there’s sure to be something for every musical taste.

As part of Strollin’ Middleton 2020, we encourage fans to pick up dinner from one of the great restaurants in Middleton and enjoy great jazz from local musicians while supporting local businesses.

The first four of seven total concerts are:

November 22, 5pm: Harmonious Wail, recorded at Longtable Beer Café, 7545 Hubbard Ave

November 29, 5pm: Madison Jazz Jam & Madison Jazz Society Play, Read & Scat, recorded at Sauk Trail Elementary

December 6, 5pm, Jim Erickson, recorded at Louisianne’s, 7464 Hubbard Ave

December 13, 5pm: Sam Olson and Kelsey Wallner, recorded at Longtable Beer Café, 7545 Hubbard Ave

Additional concerts will be streamed December 20, 2020, January 3, 2021 and January 10, 2021, featuring Lo Marie and other artists.

Watch the streams starting at 5:00 pm each Sunday at Facebook.com/artlitlab or YouTube.com/artlitlab. After the initial stream, the concerts will remain available to watch again at any time.

Strollin' Middleton is produced by Arts + Literature Laboratory with generous support from: Middleton Community Development Authority, Middleton Chamber of Commerce, the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, Dane Arts, and American Family Insurance DreamBank, with additional funds from: Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., Charitable arm of The Capital Times, W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. and WORT 89.9FM. Video and audio recording by Madison Pro Audio and Bear Sound.