ONLINE: Lo Marie

× Expand courtesy Josh Cohen Madison bassist and composer Josh Cohen.

press release: FINAL STROLLIN’ MIDDLETON LIVE STREAM PERFORMANCE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2021 AT 7:00PM , Live from the Mustard Museum in Middleton:

Josh Cohen and Richard Hildner

During this unusual year, we’ve pivoted from our usual Strollin’ Middleton format of in-person concerts sprinkled throughout downtown Middleton to a winter series of streaming concerts both recorded and live streamed exclusively in Middleton. This streaming mini jazz fest features seven concerts by local jazz musicians performing at four partnering Strollin’ venues. Thanks to the unwavering support and enthusiasm from both the city of Middleton and its businesses, we are proud to present this opportunity for musicians to safely share their work with jazz fans during the pandemic by streaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Our final Strollin’ Middleton performance will feature solo performances by Josh Cohen and Richard Hildner. Watch the live stream starting at 7:00 pm at Facebook.com/artlitlab or YouTube.com/artlitlab. After the initial stream, the concerts will remain available to watch again at any time.

Josh Cohen is a multi-award winning six-string bassist, composer, session musician, and music educator (1st place winner of the NAMM 2020 PJB Solo Bass Competition, 2018 Madison Magazine Honoree for Innovation in the Arts, 2015 No Treble's Number 1 Bass Video of the year), who travels frequently throughout North America to perform and teach clinics/workshops including; Bass Boot Camp 2016 and 2019, Gruv Gear’s Clinic Series at Steve’s Music Toronto, Bass Break Live 2017 and 2020, the 2019 Waupaca Bach Festival, Solo Bass Night VI and VII and more.

Josh’s solo six-string electric bass performances, which can be heard on his debut 2014 album Out of the Bassment and most recent 2020 album Freedom, use extended techniques to create the sound of an entire band with only one instrument without the aid of loop pedals. When listeners hear Josh playing for the first time, they are often surprised to find out that everything they are hearing is being created by one person in real-time.

Richard Hildner has studied and played extensively with one of the leading world exponents of the Afro-Peruvian cajon, Juan ‘Cotito’ Medrano and also studied in Peru with the legendary Afro-Peruvian guitarist/bassist/composer, the late Maestro Carlos Hayre. He currently plays with a wide range of musical groups such as the Acoplados Latin Project and the Brazilian Pagode band Grupo Balanca.

This winter edition of Strollin’ Middleton is the 16th “jazz stroll” produced in a series that began six years ago at Schenk’s Corners on Madison’s Near East Side. The series has been warmly embraced by each of its host communities where over 1,000 happy music fans attended 2019’s Strollin’ events. With COVID-19 in our midst, we invite jazz fans to enjoy an intriguing mix of bands from the comfort of their homes. The series showcases the wide range of instrumental and vocal jazz styles performed by some of Dane County’s finest jazz artists, including our community’s outstanding professional musicians, as well as talented student ensembles from Middleton and Madison West High Schools. From the acoustic swing of Harmonious Wail, to the exciting work of our young jazz performers, from the nimble solo piano sounds of Jim Erickson to the elegant vocal and bass interplay of Sam Olsen and Kelsey Wallner, there’s sure to be something for every musical taste. Past performances from this series and other jazz concerts are available at Facebook.com/artlitlab and YouTube.com/artlitlab.

As part of Strollin’ Middleton 2020, we encourage audience members to pick up dinner from one of the great restaurants in Middleton and enjoy live jazz from local musicians while supporting local businesses.

Strollin' Middleton is produced by Arts + Literature Laboratory with generous support from: Middleton Community Development Authority, Middleton Chamber of Commerce, the John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, Dane Arts, and American Family Insurance DreamBank, with additional funds from: Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., Charitable arm of The Capital Times, W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and WORT 89.9FM. Video and audio recording by Madison Pro Audio and Bear Sound.