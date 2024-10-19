× Expand courtesy Strong Arm Sally The band Strong Arm Sally sitting on a rock wall. Strong Arm Sally

media release: Strong Arm Sally is a Madison-based band with Sarah Marcotte on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Diane Linn on lead (electric) guitar. They play an array of cover songs inspired by musicians and artists they admire including Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, and many others. They continue to grow their original music repertoire with songs that span folk, rock, and americana influences. Free.