Strong Arm Sally
to
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
courtesy Strong Arm Sally
The band Strong Arm Sally sitting on a rock wall.
Strong Arm Sally
media release: Strong Arm Sally is a Madison-based band with Sarah Marcotte on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Diane Linn on lead (electric) guitar. They play an array of cover songs inspired by musicians and artists they admire including Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, and many others. They continue to grow their original music repertoire with songs that span folk, rock, and americana influences. Free.