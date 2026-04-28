Strong Minds, Strong Communities

media release: Wednesday, May 27, 4:30-6:30pm, NAMI Dane County, 25 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI 53711.

Join NAMI Dane County for a Mental Health Awareness Month event focused on highlighting support and education programs and sharing vital resources that empower every member of our community to thrive.

We are excited to welcome everyone to our space for a firsthand look at our latest programs and initiatives. We can't wait to show you how our work is making an impact in our community.

Food & Beverage: Beverages, light bites, and dessert will be provided.

Activities: Art Therapy, Mindfulness Practices, DIY Self-Care, Make-Your-Own Sensory Kits, Advocacy Post Card Writing, Community Resource Sharing, and more!

Cost: FREE!

Learn more and RSVP to help us plan for refreshments and activities. Questions please contact Jana Moore at jana@namidanecounty.org or 608-249-7188.