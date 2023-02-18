media release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art invites you to an Artist Talk on Saturday, February 18 at 2 PM.

Tom Jones is a Professor of Photography at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Jones will discuss how he incorporates traditional Ho-Chunk beading designs in his ongoing photographic series Strong Unrelenting Spirits, which documents the contemporary life of his tribe. “The beadwork is a metaphor for our ancestors,” Jones says. “I’m drawing on inspiration from Ho-Chunk beadwork, silk applique used on clothing and blankets, and old twined bags.”

Jones's photography is currently featured in the exhibition Home in the Henry Street Gallery, which closes on February 19. As always, admission to the galleries and to artist talks is free