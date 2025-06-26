Strong Women Strong Coffee

media release: Traycee Mayer (Be You Leadership) is an expert in helping leaders leverage the strength of human connection to achieve explosive success in their own businesses and with those they lead. She unapologetically believes people don’t need to be treated fairly, they need to be treated as the unique individuals they are to thrive and succeed. She has led teams of hundreds and helped to create paths for dozens of great leaders and entrepreneurs.

As a private coach, team experience leader and world traveler drawn to culture immersion, Traycee can help you. She is also a published author, inspirational deck creator, mountain biker, hiker, scuba diver and impactful speaker.

Traycee’s unique style has developed from over 40 years of Leadership success. She is a certified executive coach by UC Berkeley and a certified edgewalker facilitator and archetypes of change facilitator. She has what you need to develop your strengths and super powers!

There is no cost, ﻿but pre-registration is required.

QUESTIONS?

414-395-4546 or email bwelch@wwbic.com