Strong Women Strong Coffee

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:

Strong Women, Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine and passion, this morning networking event is for those who are focused on achieving something fresh and new for their businesses and themselves. Featuring Christine Ameigh & Laurel Burleson on FOOD CARTS.  

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-257-5450
