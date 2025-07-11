Strong Women Strong Coffee
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Featuring Lyschel Bersch, owner/CEO, Candle Cocoon
WWBIC frequently hosts events to connect our clients to resource providers, successful entrepreneurs and other important networking opportunities. Strong Women, Strong Coffee sessions feature a live interview with a strong leader who has achieved success in their business, career or field. All are welcome – join us to connect with other entrepreneurs and get inspired.