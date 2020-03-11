press release: Strong Women Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine & passion, this morning networking event is for women who are focused on achieving something fresh and new for their business and themselves. Each event features a local strong woman and her story!

FEATURED SPEAKER: Ruth Rohlich, Business Development Specialist, City of Madison.

Ruth Rohlich, Business Development Specialist, City of Madison, works with businesses from around the world that are interested in moving to Madison and with businesses in Madison looking to grow or expand. She writes and manages many of the City’s small business support programs including the Retail Improvement Grant Program, Healthy Retail Access Program, Entrepreneur and Small Business Development Resource Fund and the Worker Cooperative Enterprise Program.

Ruth has experience in both the public and private sectors, and as an entrepreneur. She worked for two international pharmaceutical companies. She served as the Program Director for Southwest Wisconsin for the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) where she helped entrepreneurs get started and funded.

She graduated from the Executive MBA program at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in Spring of 2012.

Ruth enjoys hiking, traveling and reading. She serves on the YWCA-Madison Board and the City of Madison’s Latino Affairs Committee. She was awarded the Top 40 Under 40 Award by In Business Magazine and has been honored at the SBA Women in Business Champion.