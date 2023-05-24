Strong Women Strong Coffee

press release: Fueled by entrepreneurs, this FREE seminar will feature a live interview with a strong woman who has achieved success in business or entrepreneurship. The audience will hear her story of success and feel a connection with other strong women on their own journeys, finding inspiration along the way. All are welcome. Join us to connect with other entrepreneurs and get inspired!

About Our Speaker...

Renee Moe, president/CEO, United Way of Dne County

Renee Moe has served as the President and CEO of the United Way of Dane County (UWDC) since 2016. The UWDC has mobilized over $580 million over its 100-year history. These collaborations have increased graduation rates, decreased family homelessness, and increased employers' hiring pools of diverse and committed employees.

There is no cost,

﻿but pre-registration is required.

QUESTIONS?

Call 608-204-8901

﻿Email info@wwbic.com