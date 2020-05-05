ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee

press release: Strong Women, Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine & passion, this free online webinar will feature a live interview with a strong woman who has achieved success in business or entrepreneurship. The audience will hear her story of success and feel a connection with other strong women on their own journeys, finding inspiration along the way.

Join us on May 5 for Strong Women, Strong Coffee featuring Sarah Artz, Founder of One-OneThousand and Good Day Shop.

Sarah Artz is an entrepreneur and sometimes marketing consultant. She’s an experience-creator, conversation-seeker and why-asker. She’s the founder of One-OneThousand, a creative business that built a local economy around handcrafted goods. And now, she’s the proprietor of the Good Day Shop, which is a boutique destination for mindfully made home and lifestyle goods. In her spare time, you can find her making rounds at the dog park, catching a good flick, or laughing over a margarita-on-the-rocks-with-salt (please).