Strong Women Strong Coffee

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Strong Women Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine and passion, this networking event is for women who are focused on achieving something fresh and new for their business and themselves. Each event features a local strong woman and her story!

Careers & Business
Food & Drink
608-257-5450
