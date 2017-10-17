Strong Women Strong Coffee
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Strong Women Strong Coffee - Stephanie Sarr
Tuesday, October 17 | 7:30-9am
Fueled by caffeine and passionate entrepreneurs, this daybreak networking event is for women who are focused on achieving something fresh for themselves and for their business. Stephanie Sarr is the owner/operator of Savannah Beauty Supply. Fee: $10. Pre-registration is required. In partnership with Madison Black Chamber.
