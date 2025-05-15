"Strut" performances

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Christina A West’s artwork Strut is, in part, a ceramic sculpture modeled and glazed to suggest the visceral, referencing the stumps and struts of classical sculpture. During the performance, a nude male model performs a series of awkward, inventive positions planned by the artist.

Strut Performances Schedule:

  • Friday, May 2 • 6–9 PM
  • Thursday, May 15 • 7–8 PM
  • Wednesday, May 21 • 5–6 PM
  • Thursday, May 29 • 7–8 PM
  • Wednesday, June 4 • 5–6 PM
  • Thursday, June 12 • 7–8 PM
  • Wednesday, June 18 • 5–6 PM
  • Thursday, June 26 • 7–8 PM
  • Wednesday, July 2 • 5–6 PM
  • Thursday, July 10 • 7–8 PM
  • Wednesday, July 16 • 5–6 PM
  • Thursday, July 24 • 7–8 PM
  • Wednesday, July 30 • 5–6 PM

Info

608-257-0158
