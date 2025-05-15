"Strut" performances
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Christina A West’s artwork Strut is, in part, a ceramic sculpture modeled and glazed to suggest the visceral, referencing the stumps and struts of classical sculpture. During the performance, a nude male model performs a series of awkward, inventive positions planned by the artist.
Strut Performances Schedule:
- Friday, May 2 • 6–9 PM
- Thursday, May 15 • 7–8 PM
- Wednesday, May 21 • 5–6 PM
- Thursday, May 29 • 7–8 PM
- Wednesday, June 4 • 5–6 PM
- Thursday, June 12 • 7–8 PM
- Wednesday, June 18 • 5–6 PM
- Thursday, June 26 • 7–8 PM
- Wednesday, July 2 • 5–6 PM
- Thursday, July 10 • 7–8 PM
- Wednesday, July 16 • 5–6 PM
- Thursday, July 24 • 7–8 PM
- Wednesday, July 30 • 5–6 PM