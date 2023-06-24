The Struts, Mac Saturn

$34.50 ($28.50 adv.).

media release: British Rock band, The Struts—named from an offhand comment about their unbridled stage presence— have earned a global reputation as a must-see live act. The band, comprised of lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies, was formed in Derby England in 2012. Bursting onto the scene with “Could Have Been Me”, they have since released three albums (including collaborations with heavy hitters like Robbie Williams, Kesha, Tom Morello, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen), earned the No. 1 spot on the Spotify Viral Top 50, appeared on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, garnered more than 850M on-demand streams and sold out shows across the globe. Praised for their onstage swagger and musicianship, they have opened for The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses, played major festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball as well as headlined their own world-wide tours. Now signed to Big Machine Label Group, the mesmerizing rockers have released their new anthem-rocker single, “Fallin’ With Me.”

Bursting out of Detroit, and the same studio where Greta Van Fleet got its start, Mac Saturn is music-first quintet that fuses the best of its members’ disparate influences into a high-energy and highly melodic sound that’s vibrant and infectious. With personal roots that go deep — frontman Carson Macc and guitarist Nick Barone have been playing together since they were teenagers — Mac Saturn has grooves at its heart, playing with a buoyant energy that makes dancing a command rather than an option, and with a dynamic scope that speaks to the group’s musical ambition, and precision. As drummer-turned-singer Macc puts it, “The songs are rock, but they’ve got that other thing going on — that funky, dancey, Motown, whatever you want to call it — that makes them our own thing.” Mac Saturn covers a lot of ground on its debut five-song EP Until the Money Runs Out, from the hip-swiveling “Diamonds” and “Mr. Cadillac” to the urgent punch of “Persian,” the treacly touch of “Ain’t Like You” and the rootsy restraint of “Plain Clothes Gentleman.” And Macc sings everything with the assurance and swagger that’s as much Harry Styles as MIck Jagger. As Detroit music journalist Gary Graff praised, “Mac Saturn’s muscle puts the band on a different plane than of what can be considered contemporary pop-rock.” Catch ’em on tour around North America this winter and get in on the ground floor of what will surely be the next significant band to hail from the historic heritage of the Motor City.