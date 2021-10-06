ONLINE: Stuart D. Levitan

× Expand Stu Levitan

press release:Join us for "Book Bites" - a series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series streams on the WHS Press Facebook page.

On Wednesday, October 6 Stu Levitan discusses his book Madison in the Sixties.

Madison made history in the sixties. Landmark civil rights laws were passed. Pivotal campus protests were waged. A spring block party turned into a three-night riot. Factor in urban renewal troubles, a bitter battle over efforts to build Frank Lloyd Wright's Monona Terrace, and the expanding influence of the University of Wisconsin, and the decade assumes legendary status. In Madison in the Sixties, historian Levitan chronicles the birth of modern Madison with style and well-researched substance, offering an absorbing account of ten years that changed the city forever.

Stuart D. Levitan is an award-winning print and broadcast journalist and has been a mainstay of Madison media and government since 1975. He is the author of Madison: The Illustrated Sesquicentennial History, Vol. 1, and his articles on the history of Madison have appeared in Madison Magazine, On Wisconsin, Isthmus, and the Capital Times. He currently hosts the popular Madison BookBeat interview program on WORT. https://www.facebook.com/ events/332752731883819/