media release: Presented by Studio Dansu; written by Dean O’Carroll and directed By Jayme Shimooka.

Hold on to your hoverboards, we’re taking a trip Back to the 80s! When modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time by an eccentric professor, she finds herself in the middle of a totally tubular adventure through 80s pop culture. There’s a lot of familiar faces, from the teens in breakfast-time detention to the guys chasing ghosts, but the biggest surprise of all is Mary’s own protective mom as a teen. Turns out she’s actually kind of rad – but thanks to Mary’s time travel, she’s in trouble. Can Mary make things right? Come to our hilarious parody of all things '80s!

Presented on the Drury Stage