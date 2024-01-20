Studio Dansu

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Presented by Studio Dansu; written by Dean O’Carroll and directed By Jayme Shimooka.

Hold on to your hoverboards, we’re taking a trip Back to the 80s! When modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time by an eccentric professor, she finds herself in the middle of a totally tubular adventure through 80s pop culture. There’s a lot of familiar faces, from the teens in breakfast-time detention to the guys chasing ghosts, but the biggest surprise of all is Mary’s own protective mom as a teen. Turns out she’s actually kind of rad – but thanks to Mary’s time travel, she’s in trouble. Can Mary make things right? Come to our hilarious parody of all things '80s!

Presented on the Drury Stage

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 14:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Studio Dansu - 2024-01-20 18:30:00 ical