media release: Join us for Studio Dansu’s 2025 Actor’s Showcase, A Walk in Grimm’s Woods, adapted by Jayme Shimooka! This magical production brings beloved fairy tale characters together in a whimsical, laugh-out-loud adventure.

Follow Goldilocks as she braves an enchanted forest, encountering an unpredictable Bear family, a clever Little Red, and the determined Hansel and Gretel, proving that even in the darkest woods, light and laughter can shine through.

Come support our talented students as they bring this enchanting tale to life—fun for the whole family!

Performed on the Drury Stage.