media release: Studio Dansu is a creative and performing arts center in Madison that holds multiple summer camps that focus on engaging young students in theater education. This Summer we are excited to bring Heist Quest to the Bartell Theatre!

When the kingdom’s second most notorious thief is hired to kidnap the princess, the job seems simple enough. But before Shade the Rogue can add this heist (or is it a quest?) to their perfect record, they’ll have to contend with an ominous forest and magical creatures, assisted by a team of experts who may not be quite so… expert. Frank is great with a sword, but he comes as a package deal with Great-uncle Tim, quite old and feeble except when he’s speaking to voices of the ether (that is, the audience) for guidance. Incendia is an ambitious alchemist, but for healing the team must rely on Norman the necromancer. Throw in a gorgon and a pet chicken and this unlikely group of travelers might just be able to conquer the Black Knight, the Spider King, and the most notorious thief in the kingdom. But who is that mysterious hooded figure with magic powers that’s following them?