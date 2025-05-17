media release: Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

STUDIO DANSU Presents LAND OF OZ

Tickets: $20.00 Advance; Child: $16.00 Advance; Children 2 and Under: Free. This is a General Admission – All Seated Show.

At Studio Dansu, we nurture passionate and thoughtful artists. We inspire a love for the arts while providing a well-rounded education that focuses on technique, artistry, creativity, self-discipline, teamwork, and confidence. Our goal is to prepare students for local performances, college arts programs, and professional careers in the performing arts.

We teach the foundations of the creative and performing arts, not competition, and integrate the history of each discipline to enrich students’ education. We encourage them to use this knowledge to shape the future of the arts.

Our age-appropriate syllabus supports the physical and mental development of our students, ensuring the best results in their training. Whether aspiring professionals or hobbyists, we offer an exceptional performing arts education to all.