Studio Dansu

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: STUDIO DANSU Presents

11:00 a.m.: SONGS OF THE CENTURY JR.

2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.: SONGS OF THE CENTURY

Tickets:  $20.00 Advance

Child:  $16.00 Advance

Studio Dansu is dedicated to educating and encouraging students to become knowledgeable, passionate, thinking artists.

With the goal of inspiring, nurturing, and sustaining a love of dance and theatre arts in all our students, Studio Dansu provides a comprehensive performing arts education to train the next generation of performers.

Students will develop their technique, artistry, and creativity…learn the skills of self-discipline, teamwork, and confidence…and aspire to local performance opportunities, college performing arts programs, and professional careers.

Want your child to try a class before registering? Email us at info@studiodansu.com to schedule their FREE TRIAL CLASS now!

Info

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-241-8633
