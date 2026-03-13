media release: The Gallery at Truax will spotlight the talent and creativity of its instructors with the Studio Faculty Showcase on display March 23–April 17, 2026.

The opening reception will be held Thursday, March 26, from 4–6 p.m. Guests can meet the artists and explore the exhibit. The reception is free and open to the public.

Presented by the Madison College Art Department, the exhibit features diverse approaches, techniques and perspectives that shape fine arts education at the college. By sharing their studio work, faculty show the dedication, experimentation and craftsmanship they bring to their teaching.

Exhibit artists teach courses in the University Transfer – Arts and Humanities program. Students in these classes study drawing, painting, sculpture and other studio disciplines, to build a strong foundation in visual literacy, composition, technique and creative process.

These credits transfer to four-year institutions, allowing students to begin their artistic training at Madison College and earn an associate degree before continuing toward a bachelor’s degree in art or related field.

The Gallery at Truax hosts exhibits featuring local and regional artists throughout the year. For more information, visit the Madison College Gallery at Truax webpage.

he Gallery at Truax (Room A1005) is located near the entrance of the Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin. Free parking in visitor and student lots.

Gallery Hours: Monday: 9 am - 2 pm, 2:30-5 pm; Tuesday: 9 am - 6 pm; Wednesday: 9 am – 2 pm, 2:30- 5 pm; Thursday: 9 am – 6 pm; Friday: 12- 3 pm (Hours subject to change. The website will list the most current hours https://madisoncollege.edu/about/community/facilities/gallery).