Studying the Earliest Stages of Star Formation

UW Space Place lecture by Dan Rybarczyk, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.

Stars form in cold, dense clouds of gas and dust in galaxies. But where do these dense clouds come from? New research is revealing how dynamical processes like supernova explosions and supersonic cloud motions shape these important structures - rich not just in the ingredients for star formation, but also in some of the molecular building blocks of life.

