Stueng Preah Srok Primary School Mural Dedication

media release: Join DAMA and lead artist, Rin MA, to celebrate this cross-continental mural, before it is sent to Cambodia, where it will be permanently installed. Madisonians are helping paint a mural made from drawings by 6th graders at Stueng Preah Srok Primary School, near Siem Reap and Angkor Wat, Cambodia.

Dedication - Saturday May 2, 2026 - 11:00 am - noon, DAMA Mural Shop - 5004 Allis Ave, Madison, WI 53716

Stueng Preah Srok Primary School is one of seven schools founded by Sarith Ou, featured in the documentary film “The Last Thing Lost” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27428609/ The film about Sarith Ou was made in Madison, and the Cambodian schools he founded are partially supported by Madisonians.

Read about the project here: https://captimes.com/entertainment/arts/a-gift-of-love-community-mural-project-connects-madison-to-cambodia/article_4a6ab04b-751b-4618-b272-088e72f424a8.html

Come celebrate this mural of hope, joy and connection!