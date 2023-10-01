Stuff the Squad

media release: The Verona Police Department and Festival Foods are partnering with citizens to gather non-perishable food items to benefit the Badger Prairie Needs Network and citizens of Dane County who are in need. The event will be held at Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle,in Verona, on October 1st from 8AM-2PM. The top needed items include canned meat (tuna, salmon, chicken) white rice, canned beans (black, pinto, kidney), canned fruit, pasta sauce, cereal, cooking oil, female toiletries, bar soap, and baby wipes. Thank you to all of our citizens for past and future support during these food drives!