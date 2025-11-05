The Stuff You Struggle With: Group Coaching for Caregivers

media release: Group caregiver coaching sessions are designed to help you improve your mental, physical and emotional health by digging into the specific challenges you face as a caregiver. Joey Donovan Guido, a life coach and caregiver himself, will lead these sessions through listening, asking questions, sharing pertinent experiences and making space for you to figure out what you need.

The group setting allows participants to learn from, and also support each other in a safe space that is free of judgment.

Those caring for a spouse/partner, one or more parents, or a child with special needs are particularly encouraged to attend these sessions. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month. Participants are welcome to attend up to three sessions.