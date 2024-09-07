Stuffed Animal Mending Clinic

media release: Is your Big Bossy missing an ear? Lambie sprung a stuffing leak? Pato the Duck have a hole in his wing? Christina Ruhaak can help you learn to visually mend your most precious stuffed friend with sewing and fabric patches. They will be even more lovable after the repair. All materials are provided, including the most common items needed for stuffed animal repair like spare parts, stuffing, patches, and more.

The skills in this class are targeted at adult learners, however, youth participants are welcome to attend with an adult! Registration is required and opens two weeks prior to the event on August 5, 2024.