(2022 critics' pick) One of the Madison-area's longest-tenured bands will take the stage at one of the scene's newest venues when Stultus visits the Red Rooster. Originally formed in Sun Prairie in 1968, the group followed the usual trajectory of young bands and split as college and life intervened. But unlike most, they eventually reunited with the original members and recorded a pair of albums in the 2010s. You can hear samples of the group's upcoming third album on their Facebook page .

media release: For more than 50 years of living the dream, the local band Stultus is returning to the stage with several upcoming engagements. Playing some old school blues like Robert Johnson, TBone Walker, Jimmy Reed, Howlin' Wolf as well as some contemporaries like J.J. Cale, Charlie Musselwhite, Muddy Waters, and John Prine. Stultus throws in a few originals to round out the sound.

Stultus is currently working on their third album, which is great news to their loyal listeners which have taken on a sort of cult persona. Though they have chosen to do limited engagements their shows are full of the same energy that made them infamous in the '60s and '70s.

The group originated in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin back in 1968. The original members still make up the group today. They reached critical acclaim in the Sun Prairie, Marshall, DeForest, Waterloo and East Madison area. After winning many battles of the bands, public and private concerts and public jam sessions they went their own ways as jobs, college and other things developed. After 50 years the band has chosen to reunite. They recorded two albums in 2012 and 2014 and are currently working on their third. The dedicated musicians of Stultus are; Ed Butte – vocals, harp; Cindy Bourdo- vocals; Dan Heiking- bass; Rick Ocain –lead guitar; Brian Bergmann- rhythm guitar, back-up vocals; and Steve Lendborg- drums and backup vocals. They perform their versions of covers and originals of blues, roots and rock tunes.