media release: Destination Lake Winnebago Region (DLWR) and Fond du Lac Festivals Inc. (FFI) are proud and excited to announce the return of the Sturgeon Spectacular Winter Festival. The second weekend in February will host the sixth annual, family-friendly and socially distanced event for all ages to enjoy. Come to downtown Fond du Lac, February 12th – 14th to see what we have in store.

“Although this year’s event will be different due to COVID protocol and public health guidelines, I think Sturgeon Spectacular is a perfect way for you and your family to embrace winter and enjoy the outdoors,” says Fond du Lac Festivals Executive Director, Peter Wilke. “DLWR and FFI are once again partnering to bring back many fan-favorites with a modified event plan, including the Wisconsin State Snow Sculpting Competition, Snow Land winter activities, a downtown curling tournament, ice sculpting, live outdoor entertainment, a virtual Sturgeon Show-off Station, and the first ever Sturgeon Olympics.”

Local bars, restaurants, hotels, and shops will be offering Sturgeon Specials for dining, shopping, hotel room rates, and even Spear the Beer Drink Specials throughout Downtown Fond du Lac. Book your weekend away with us at one of our beautiful area hotels. “We are very grateful to see Sturgeon Spectacular enter its sixth year, despite the challenges that we’ve faced in 2020 and early 2021. We are also committed to bringing a safe and family-friendly event to the Fond du Lac community, the Lake Winnebago Region, and beyond. Bring on the fish, polka, snow, and good times,” says Craig Molitor, President and CEO of DLWR.

There are lots of ways for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to get involved in this fun-filled festival. Check out sturgeonspectacular.com for the most up-to-date schedule and to see what is in store at this year’s Sturgeon Spectacular (February 12th – 14th, 2021). Festival organizers encourage you to bundle up, wear a mask, and please observe social distancing guidelines.