Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers

× Expand Semi Song Sturgill Simpson

press release: Following the release of his new album, Sound & Fury, GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has announced North American dates for his 2020 Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour. Acclaimed country breakout star and very special guest, Tyler Childers, will join Simpson on the tour for a once-in-a-lifetime live show experience. Simpson produced both albums from Childers, including his August-released Country Squire, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

On the heels of releasing his latest album Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name released simultaneously via Netflix, Simpson hit the road for a brief six date club tour, donating 100% of the proceeds from these shows to the Special Forces Foundation – a nonprofit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. $1 from each ticket sold for the Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour will also be donated to benefit the Special Forces Foundation.

Simpson’s live performances and album have been met with fan and critical praise alike:

“A PROUDLY REBELLIOUS RECORD .” – Los Angeles Times

“Sound and Fury begins much in the same way as Simpson’s recent live set: with AN EXPLORATORY PSYCH-BLUES JAM …As a guitarist, Simpson is uninterested in conventional guitar god shredding; his playing is CURIOUS, FLUID AND FULL OF WONDER.” – Rolling Stone

“…he can glide between synth-rock, glam, dancefloor-fillers; songwriting is king in his world. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing a dreamy campfire song or a two-minute instrumental stomper. Simpson is the one dictating his sound…” – Pitchfork

“Anyone who says guitar music is dead hasn’t listened to the new Sturgill Simpson record.” – Entertainment Weekly

“Sound & Fury is the best case for musicians using Netflix in wild ways…..THE YEAR’S MOST HYPNOTIZING LONGFORM MUSIC VIDEO.” – Indiewire

“The Sound & Fury closer is the BEST THING SIMPSON HAS EVER DONE ...It’s hard to imagine any other rock ’n’ roll show achieving anything like the same visceral power.” – Billboard

“POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE ... Simpson was here, in a cozy punk club, seeking a real connection, making a real change in the world.” – The Washington Post