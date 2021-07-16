media release: The Styles Defined Battle League Series : "For The Culture" 2021-2022 is a project dedicated to connecting/bridging our communities, educating the youth and community about dance and it's many cultures. These weekends are dedicated to healing and connection within our communities and within our self. We encourage all ages, styles, and participation levels to come embark on this passion and knowledge filled series of events.

The series will consist of seven battles total with two categories at each (one closed style and one free style). After these seven battles there will be 14 pre-qualified champions who will compete in the championship festival in late summer 2022. Each champion will be rewarded cash prizes and awards along with an automatic entrance and qualificataion for the championship festival.

The first battle of the series is a closed style shuffle battle and 7-2-smoke freestyle battle. The theme of this battle is Rave. We are exploring this culture and learning about the roots of shuffle. PLURR will be present at this event - for those of you that do not know, this is the backbone of rave culture. It stands for Peace, Love, Unity, Respect, and Responsibility. We expect nothing less than these standards at all of these events.

The battle will take place on Saturday following an opening seminar and Q&A with guests and hosts. Friday and Sunday are filled with guest instructors hosting classes and workshops, as well as sessions to apply knowledge and a cookout/kickback on Sunday to network and spend quality time.

Shuffle Judges: Migz, Ciara Castro, Lostboy

Freestyle Judges: David Jr, Keanna, Nero,

MC: Jalen Flex

DJs: Axion and Ginjahvitiz

Workshops by Chelsee & Papa-Kobina; Ciara Castro; Lostboy; Nero; Migz; Techno Cammy; Lefty; David Jr

Stay tuned for Exhibition battle announcements! Be sure to follow @sdbattleleague on instagram to keep up to date with info!

Check out the Event Schedule for a breakdown of what the whole weekend will look like! Times are subject to change

Make sure to carefully read and select all tickets that apply!

All workshops (FRI&SUN) will take place at A Step Above Dance Studio 5901 Monona Dr, Monona, WI 53716. Friday events are 4-10 pm; Sunday is 10 am-9 pm.

Saturday's Seminars and Battles will take place at Demetral Shelter 601 N 6th St, Madison, WI 53704, noon-9:30 pm.