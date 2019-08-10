Subaru FL4TFEST

Madison International Speedway, Oregon 1122 Sunrise Road, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

press release:An Automotive Charitable Cause Benefiting:

GENERAL EVENT DETAILS:

  • Gates Open at 9:00am
  • Event Awards at 5:00pm
  • Event Conclusion at 6:30pm
  • DJ Music All Day
  • Event Merchandise
  • Kids Play Area
  • Muffler/Exhaust Competition
  • Car Limbo

No fee to attend, but participation/registration fees are below:

Pre-registration (register by 8/7/18 at 11:59pm) - Show $10 - AutoX/RallyX (full day) $40

Day-of-Show Registration - Show $15 - AutoX/RallyX (full day) $50

More details can be found at https://subarufl4tfest.com/ or www.cheesewheelinc.com

