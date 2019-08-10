Subaru FL4TFEST
Madison International Speedway, Oregon 1122 Sunrise Road, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
press release:An Automotive Charitable Cause Benefiting:
- Dane County Humane Society - http://www.giveshelter.org
- American Family Children’s Hospital - http://www.uwhealthkids.org
GENERAL EVENT DETAILS:
- Gates Open at 9:00am
- Event Awards at 5:00pm
- Event Conclusion at 6:30pm
- DJ Music All Day
- Event Merchandise
- Kids Play Area
- Muffler/Exhaust Competition
- Car Limbo
No fee to attend, but participation/registration fees are below:
Pre-registration (register by 8/7/18 at 11:59pm) - Show $10 - AutoX/RallyX (full day) $40
Day-of-Show Registration - Show $15 - AutoX/RallyX (full day) $50
More details can be found at https://subarufl4tfest.com/ or www.cheesewheelinc.com
Info
Madison International Speedway, Oregon 1122 Sunrise Road, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation