media release: The Subterranean Jazz Project (SJP) is an octet whose members have an age range that spans five decades. The common goal of SJP is to have fun making music and to share it with others. The SJP repertoire covers a range of jazz standards from composers such as Duke Ellington to Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock. The band has played at the Dean House Back Porch Concerts, Jazz at Sequoya, and several farmers markets and outdoor venues. Recordings of those gigs can be heard on SoundCloud. A feature of all SJP recordings, gigs and rehearsals, is the sound of background laughter between tunes - a reflection of the enjoyment we have playing together and sharing that joy with our audience.

The members of SJP are Lynda Wright (tenor saxophone), Alex Converse (alto saxophone), Dave Kantor (soprano saxophone, clarinet), Paul Bethke (trumpet), Mike Azzarello (keyboards), Mark Copelovitch (percussion), Rob O’Hara (percussion) and Chris Kehler (bass).