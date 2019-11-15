Subtronics, Chee, Zia

press release: Fusing a love for SUBwoofers and elecTRONICS brings us Subtronics. Since emerging on the heavy bass music scene, Subtronics has gone on to release with Never Say Die, SubCarbon, Deadbeats, and more, and to collaborate with Griz, Space Jesus, Ganja White Night, SQUNTO, Boogie T, and other notable producers. Subtronics has toured North America and performed internationally, as well as gracing festival stages such as Electric SZoo, Camp Bisco, Lost Lands, Big Dub, Bass Canyon, Elements and more. Fusing his unique blend of cutting-edge sound design with hard-hitting dubstep * riddim – and a dose of “spaced out wook trap vibe” – Subtronics seeks to push the envelope and pin the needles in modern production.