press release: USA | 1983 | DCP | 94 min.

Director: Penelope Spheeris

Cast: Chris Pedersen, Jennifer Clay, Flea

Dogs kill toddlers, yahoos shoot dogs, and skinheads crash a teen-suicide funeral in this vividly gangrenous chunk of punksploitation from producer Roger Corman. Rough and tumble, with no buttons left unpushed, this melodrama about a patchwork family of teenage outcasts is empathetically performed by a group of non-professionals, including The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea. Suburbia also served as the narrative feature directorial debut of Spheeris, whose blunt, verisimilar work here eventually led to a gig helming Wayne’s World. A new restoration from Shout Factory and the American Genre Film Archive will be shown.