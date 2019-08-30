Suburbia

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: USA | 1983 | DCP | 94 min.

Director: Penelope Spheeris

Cast: Chris Pedersen, Jennifer Clay, Flea

Dogs kill toddlers, yahoos shoot dogs, and skinheads crash a teen-suicide funeral in this vividly gangrenous chunk of punksploitation from producer Roger Corman. Rough and tumble, with no buttons left unpushed, this melodrama about a patchwork family of teenage outcasts is empathetically performed by a group of non-professionals, including The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea. Suburbia also served as the narrative feature directorial debut of Spheeris, whose blunt, verisimilar work here eventually led to a gig helming Wayne’s World. A new restoration from Shout Factory and the American Genre Film Archive will be shown.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
