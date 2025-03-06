media release: Celebrate Women's History Month with DreamBank! Join us for an evening of inspiration and empowerment with a special community event and panel discussion, Success on Her Terms. Featuring the powerful voices and stories of local women who have broken through barriers to redefine success and achieve their dreams, this vibrant and inclusive gathering will honor and uplift our unique journeys as women and dreamers. With opportunities before and after the panel to enjoy mingling, mocktails and charcuterie creations from Tricky Foods, guests can also enjoy a complimentary professional headshot from EP Studios — the perfect way to capture your essence and carry it forward into your next big endeavor.

So, whether you’re pursuing something new and exciting ― or feeling stuck in your current season of life ― this event is the perfect place cultivate meaningful connections, exchange ideas and spark bright possibilities for your dreams in a supportive community of like-minded women.

Event Schedule

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Networking, Headshots, Mocktails & Refreshments from Tricky Foods

6:00 – 6:45 pm: Panel Discussion

6:45 – 7:30 pm: Networking, Headshots & Closing Connections