Successful Aging: Stress Management and Healthy Immune System

media release: Learn natural, practical solutions to manage stress and promote a healthy immune system for successful aging. Dr. Ruddy will talk about an essential, holistic regimen that’s proven to improve our health and resilience in each decade of life.

FREE In-person at Monona Terrace – Lecture Hall, or virtually on Zoom (advanced webinar registration required).

Dr. Ruddy, ND, Speaker

Ruddy, ND is a national board-certified Naturopathic Doctor. His clinical areas of focus include mood/affective disorders, metabolic and digestive health, cardiovascular health, hormonal balancing, rheumatologic and other autoimmune conditions, as well as various chronic health issues such as hypertension, anxiety, insomnia, migraine and chronic fatigue. Dr. Ruddy believes that self-empowerment is key in ensuring the best possible health outcome in each individual, and that every therapeutic modality offered to his patients has to entail the basic tenets of naturopathic medicine: stimulating the healing power of nature, addressing the underlying cause, treating the whole person, doctor as teacher, and prevention as the best possible cure.