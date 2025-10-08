× Expand Yanrang Xiong A close-up of Sudan Archives. Sudan Archives

media release: Ahead of her third album THE BPM, out October 17th, Sudan Archives has announced her first headline tour of North America since her breakthrough second album Natural Brown Prom Queen. The tour kicks off in Tucson in January and takes Sudan to cities across the US and Canada before winding up in her hometown of LA in February.

THE BPM is Sudan Archives’ most expressive, extroverted record to date, supercharged with the rhythms of dance music from Chicago and Detroit – where Sudan has roots and where the album was partially completed – as well as Jersey club and contemporary global dance music. This tour will see Sudan bring her electrifying live show to cities across the US and Canada, fresh from a headline in the UK and Europe. In the spirit of THE BPM, these promise to be her most raucous, party-starting shows to date.

Tracks released from THE BPM so far include “DEAD” – a “shape-shifting, maximalist, ultimately unstoppable track” (The New York Times) – heartfelt song “COME AND FIND YOU”, the raunchy “MS. PAC MAN” and dancefloor anthem “MY TYPE”. Sudan Archives executive produced THE BPM, working with a close circle of friends, family and trusted collaborators. She adopted a new persona for the album: Gadget Girl, a technologically advanced character who’s exalted by her embrace of technology. The album’s themes of mental illness, self-love, technology, romance and heartbreak are folded into tracks designed to make you move and lock into your own rhythm.