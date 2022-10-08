media release: "I don't have a sister!"

When an unidentified woman is found in a park in La Crosse with a four-year-old child, Jim Higgins, chief investigator for the La Crosse Sheriff's Department, uncovers some unpleasant family history. But before he can begin to process the family revelations, a double homicide at the local mortuary leads Jim and his team on a frantic chase in search of a killer with a history of predatory sexual misconduct. Can the killer be found before others find themselves in the crosshairs of a ruthless killer?

About the author: Sue Berg is the author of the Driftless Mystery Series. She is a former teacher, and enjoys many hobbies including writing, watercolor painting, quilting, cooking and gardening. She lives with her husband, Alan, near Viroqua, Wisconsin