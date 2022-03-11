ONLINE: Sue Fink

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast concert: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Chicago-based singer/songwriter Sue Fink enchants audiences with her whimsical perspective on the world, through her compelling songs and charming performances. Her genre "urban campfire cabaret", is folk with a hint of jazz, a large dollop of humor and a dash of sadness for good measure. Her songs receive airplay locally and nationally. She played previously at the Wild Hog with SongSisters. For this show, she plans to sing songs old and new, inspired by nature, the universe, the complexities of love, and all sorts of things you never realized you were thinking about, too, until you hear the songs. There may be a musical instrumental surprise, too! More info at www.suefink.com