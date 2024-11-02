Sue Foley & the Pistolas

media release: "Foley continues to cement her place as one of the leading torchbearers of the blues tradition. Male or female." –Nick Cristiano, Rock and Blues Muse

“Sue Foley has a way of making the blues explode from the bandstand, no matter the song or style. She imbues everything she plays with the living truth.”–Bill Bentley, Americana Highways

“Lively it is!...Straight from the hip and from the heart groovaliciousness. Rock on!”–Billy F Gibbons, ZZ TOP

The Canadian blues ingénue, turned Texas axe slinger brings over 35 years of professional talent to the Stoughton Opera House stage.

Sue Foley delivers her own brand of high energy, guitar-driven Texas blues while premiering her new band, The Pistolas. Foley’s seasoned rhythm section responds to her every move as she sways, rocks, and digs in deep with equal parts ease and intensity.

In May 2024, Foley was awarded the Blues Music Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award) in Memphis - an award she also won consecutively in 2023, 2022 and 2020. She was also recently honored with Guitarist of the Year and Blues Act of the Year at the 2023 Austin Music Awards, and Guitarist of the Year at the 2023 Maple Blues Awards. Her last album, Pinky’s Blues, took home Best Traditional Blues Album at the 2022 Blues Music Awards.

suefoley.com

TICKETS: $30