media release: Martinique, France | 1983 | DCP | 103 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Euzhan Palcy

Cast: Darling Legitimus, Garry Cadenat, Routa Seck

In 1931 French-colonized Martinique, eleven-year-old José is lovingly raised by a grandmother who is determined to secure a better life for the boy beyond the brutal confines of the sugar plantation. As José confronts poverty, racism, and the lingering wounds of slavery, he discovers education as a path to freedom. This landmark release from the Caribbean blends historical truth, humor, and emotional intimacy to portray both the island’s beauty and the resilience of its people. A new 4K restoration will be screened. “A smart, sometimes hard-edged story that earns its moments of sentiment” (Roger Ebert).

This year's series of programs co-presented by Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW-Madison puts the spotlight on all LACIS regions with local premieres of new features and several recent restorations. The series includes the first Madison showings of Sirāt (Spain) and A Poet (Colombia), plus repertory screenings of Mario Soffici's Prisoneros de la Tierra (Argentina), Eloy de la Iglesia's Confessions of a Congressman (Spain), Guillermo del Toro's horror fable Cronos (Mexico), Euzhan Palcy's Sugar Cane Alley (Martinique), and the Hollywood Technicolor production of Mark of the Renegade, starring Ricardo Montalban and directed by Argentine emigre Hugo Fregonese.