Sugar Mama & the Rent Check

media release: Our Summer Concert series, Jammin’ on the Porch, is held on the porch of our stunning 1868 Italianate Estate. Our evening outdoor concerts happen on the second Friday and fourth Wednesday of June - September from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Bring family and friends, a blanket or lawn chairs, a cooler stocked with your favorite bites and refreshments. We will also have local vendors on-site to provide food and beverages. It is a great event for the entire family! All concerts are free.

Interested in sponsoring a Jammin’ on the Porch event? Please contact our manager at the email below.

Interested in having your group play at Jammin' on the Porch? Contact our Manager at mineralpointhistory@gmail.com.