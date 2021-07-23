Sugar Mama & the Rent Check

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: Playing a mix of funk, soul and rock 'n roll, Sugar Mama and the Rent Check are a Spring Green-based band featuring Laura Burbaugh on vocals, Ellie Barta-Moran on vocals, killer tambourine and guitar, Todd Miller on lead guitar, John Christiansen on vocals and keyboard, Tim Gittings on bass and harmonica, and Rob Steffen on drums. No cover.

608-588-0242
